Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Major Buncrana public consultation event taking place on Monday

A major public consultation event is taking place in Buncrana next week.

Among the topics up for discussion on Monday will be a review of the current County Development Plan, set to last until 2024, as well as a number of important projects being developed in Buncrana town.

A review of the Buncrana Local Area Plan will be undertaken, and a consultation on a variation to the Wind Energy Policy Framework.

The public will also be consulted for their views on the draft-preliminary design of the proposed new Buncrana Leisure Centre that will be on display at the consultation event.

Also, the consultation will cover the details of the “Re-Powering” Buncrana regeneration project that has been set out.

The public consultation event takes place at the Inishowen Gateway Hotel on Monday, with an informal drop-in information event from 3pm until 7pm, before formal presentations begin of the plans at 7 o’clock.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

failte ireland
Audio, News, Top Stories

IHF and Failte Ireland urge people to consider careers in hospitality

20 May 2022
Stormont
Audio, News, Top Stories

Coveney and Truss meet in Turin as Taoiseach visits Belfast

20 May 2022
mary lou eddie
Audio, News, Top Stories

Time to prepare for a United Ireland – McDonald

20 May 2022
buncrana entrance
News, Top Stories

Major Buncrana public consultation event taking place on Monday

20 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

failte ireland
Audio, News, Top Stories

IHF and Failte Ireland urge people to consider careers in hospitality

20 May 2022
Stormont
Audio, News, Top Stories

Coveney and Truss meet in Turin as Taoiseach visits Belfast

20 May 2022
mary lou eddie
Audio, News, Top Stories

Time to prepare for a United Ireland – McDonald

20 May 2022
buncrana entrance
News, Top Stories

Major Buncrana public consultation event taking place on Monday

20 May 2022
Padraig MacLochlain
Audio, News, Top Stories

MacLochlainn slams Government over Carbon Tax increase

20 May 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport, Obituary Notices and Farming News on Thursday, May 19th

19 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube