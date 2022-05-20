Major Buncrana public consultation event taking place on Monday

A major public consultation event is taking place in Buncrana next week.

Among the topics up for discussion on Monday will be a review of the current County Development Plan, set to last until 2024, as well as a number of important projects being developed in Buncrana town.

A review of the Buncrana Local Area Plan will be undertaken, and a consultation on a variation to the Wind Energy Policy Framework.

The public will also be consulted for their views on the draft-preliminary design of the proposed new Buncrana Leisure Centre that will be on display at the consultation event.

Also, the consultation will cover the details of the “Re-Powering” Buncrana regeneration project that has been set out.

The public consultation event takes place at the Inishowen Gateway Hotel on Monday, with an informal drop-in information event from 3pm until 7pm, before formal presentations begin of the plans at 7 o’clock.