Taoiseach Micheál Martin is in Northern Ireland for meetings with the main political parties today.

He’s urging them to work together to form an Executive Government.

Micheál Martin also intends to discuss the British Government’s plans to legislate for amnesty for perpetrators of Troubles-era killings and other offenses, as well as other outstanding legacy issues.

Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill says the Taoiseach’s presence today is welcome: