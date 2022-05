Bonagee United got their hands on the North West of Ulster Cup on Friday night after they defeated Maiden City 3-2.

Goals from Michael Funston and Deano Larkin gave them an early 2-0 lead before Dylan Mooney pulled one back Darragh Ellison then added the goal that sealed Bonagee’s win before a late Johnny Robb goal saw the game end 3-2.

After the game Bonagee captain Jamie Lynagh spoke with Ryan Ferry.