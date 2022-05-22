Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Fianna Fail claim social media bots being used to discredit party

Fianna Fail believes political opponents are using bot accounts to discredit members and give an impression it’s buying social media influence.

Last week a post by the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly on Twitter was retweeted hundreds of times by suspected Turkish bot accounts.

The Sunday Times reports a further review by members of party tweets, including one by the Taoiseach, has led Twitter to deactivate more than 660 accounts.

However it says the social media company doesn’t have enough evidence at this time to determine who bought the accounts.

