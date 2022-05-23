DCC stepping up action on illegal dumping

Donegal County Council says it is committed to thoroughly investigating all reports of illegal dumping which are received, and is urging people not to become involved in such activity.

In March, Donegal County Council successfully obtained three prosecutions under the Litter Pollution Act

at a sitting of Letterkenny District Court.

The incidents occurred in the Inishowen Municipal District.

€500 fines were imposed in each case, along with costs of just over €1,140, a total of almost €5,000, with five months to pay.

The council is again reminding people that on-the-spot fines of €150 can be imposed, with fines of up to €4,000 if convicted in court.

Meanwhile, the authority is encouraging any member of the public who has information regarding

any instance of unauthorised waste activity to call 074 91 53900 during office hours, and to the EPA’s complaints line or website outside of those times.

The council has also praised the 5,500 volunteers in community groups and Tidy Towns Committees who work tirelessly to ensure that Donegal becomes the cleanest and greenest county in Ireland.

