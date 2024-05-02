Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
We are the tip of the iceberg – Raphoe Community Playgroup Manager amid defective block crisis

Raphoe Community Playgroup is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to community group buildings which are affected by defective concrete blocks.

The childcare setting is to be condemned next month with a temporary location currently under review.

The Minister for Children, Roderic O’Gorman says if the alternative premises is feasible, his department will support the playgroup in providing services.

Manager Fiona McCrabbe is calling for an all government response, stating that 21 other childcare facilities in the county are also affected by deleterious material.

She added with eight weeks to go, she fears for her staff, as well as parents who will struggle if their children are placed in different settings:

Raphoe CP 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

We are the tip of the iceberg – Raphoe Community Playgroup Manager amid defective block crisis

2 May 2024
Dentist
News, Top Stories

Lifford Hospital dental clinic closed to see essential works completed

2 May 2024
First Bluefin 2023 - TunaCHART
News, Top Stories

Applications open to participate in Atlantic bluefin tuna catch and release survey

2 May 2024
money cash budget euro (1)
News, Top Stories

Donegal local authority to receive €106,000 of additional staff resource funding

2 May 2024
Advertisement

