We are the tip of the iceberg – Raphoe Community Playgroup Manager amid defective block crisis

Raphoe Community Playgroup is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to community group buildings which are affected by defective concrete blocks.

The childcare setting is to be condemned next month with a temporary location currently under review.

The Minister for Children, Roderic O’Gorman says if the alternative premises is feasible, his department will support the playgroup in providing services.

Manager Fiona McCrabbe is calling for an all government response, stating that 21 other childcare facilities in the county are also affected by deleterious material.

She added with eight weeks to go, she fears for her staff, as well as parents who will struggle if their children are placed in different settings: