Lifford Hospital dental clinic closed to see essential works completed

The dental clinic at Lifford Hospital is closed on a temporary basis as necessary maintenance works are underway.

It’s hoped to be reopened on Monday the 10th of June.

In the meantime, all patients are asked to attend the dental department of St. Conal’s Hospital, Letterkenny, while those who have upcoming appointments are being notified.

Patients experiencing pain or a dental emergency are being asked to contact the St. Conal’s office on 074 91 23562.

The HSE wishes to apologise to patients for any inconvenience caused.

