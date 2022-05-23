Derry and Rovers go down at Sligo and Drogheda

Shamrock Rovers and Derry City both slipped up in their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title challenges on Monday evening.

Derry missed the chance to close the gap on the leaders Rovers as the Candystrips suffered a 2-1 defeat to Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds.

Jamie McGonigle netted his tenth goal of the season to level the tie at 1-1 but Seamus Keogh scored in the 87th minute to snatch the win for the home side and inflict a fourth defeat of the season for the Candystrips.

Elsewhere Stephen Bradley’s Shamrock Rovers lost 1-0 to Drogheda away from home thanks to a first-half Ryan Brennan header.

The two results mean the Hoops remain seven points clear at the top of the table.

Drogheda’s win moves them nine points clear of Harps in 8th.

Dundalk are just a point behind Derry in third after they beat Finn Harps 1-0 in Ballybofey.

Daniel Kelly scored the only goal of the game there.

And St. Pat’s enjoyed a 3-0 win over Bohemians while Shelbourne came away from the UCD Bowl with a 2-0 victory.