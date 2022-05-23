Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Derry and Strabane councillors set to call for Irish Passport office

Derry City and Strabane District Council is to debate a motion calling for a dedicated Irish passport office in Northern Ireland.

The motion is being moved by Cllr Emma McGinley, who says a similar motion was passed in 2018, but given the surge in demand for Irish passports in the wake of Brexit, it’s time that call was repeated.

She says many people in Northern Ireland are facing lengthy waits for applications to be processed, particularly for first time passports, and a facility in Northern Ireland would also serve the border counties.

Cllr McGinley says the reality is the number of Irish passport applications now surpasses the number of British applications, and that underlines the need for change…………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ATU Logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concerning report on alcohol use to be launched at Donegal ATU

23 May 2022
passport
Audio, News, Top Stories

Derry and Strabane councillors set to call for Irish Passport office

23 May 2022
newtowncunningham
Audio, News, Top Stories

“Light at the end of the tunnel for Newtowncunningham” – anning

23 May 2022
donegal county council logo large
News, Top Stories

DCC stepping up action on illegal dumping

23 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

ATU Logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concerning report on alcohol use to be launched at Donegal ATU

23 May 2022
passport
Audio, News, Top Stories

Derry and Strabane councillors set to call for Irish Passport office

23 May 2022
newtowncunningham
Audio, News, Top Stories

“Light at the end of the tunnel for Newtowncunningham” – anning

23 May 2022
donegal county council logo large
News, Top Stories

DCC stepping up action on illegal dumping

23 May 2022
cif logo
News

Women being urged to consider construction as demand for skilled labour grows

23 May 2022
richard neal
Audio, News, Top Stories

US delegation in Dublin ahead of Belfast visit

23 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube