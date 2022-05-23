Derry and Strabane councillors set to call for Irish Passport office

Derry City and Strabane District Council is to debate a motion calling for a dedicated Irish passport office in Northern Ireland.

The motion is being moved by Cllr Emma McGinley, who says a similar motion was passed in 2018, but given the surge in demand for Irish passports in the wake of Brexit, it’s time that call was repeated.

She says many people in Northern Ireland are facing lengthy waits for applications to be processed, particularly for first time passports, and a facility in Northern Ireland would also serve the border counties.

Cllr McGinley says the reality is the number of Irish passport applications now surpasses the number of British applications, and that underlines the need for change…………