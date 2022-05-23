FT Report: Finn Harps 0 Dundalk 1

Finn Harps lost 0-1 to Dundalk on Monday evening at Finn Park in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.
Daniel Kelly scored the only goal of the game there.
Diarmaid Doherty reports for Highland Radio Sport from Ballybofey:
Finn Harps lost 0-1 to Dundalk on Monday evening at Finn Park in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.
Daniel Kelly scored the only goal of the game there.
Diarmaid Doherty reports for Highland Radio Sport from Ballybofey:
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland