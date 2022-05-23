Remembering those who lost their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic

At 1pm on Sunday, May 22nd, the Donegal Community Forum held a ceremony of Remembrance and Reflection in the Diamond, Lifford to remember those who lost their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic. The ceremony was hosted by the Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Jack Murray, and paid tribute to the Community and State Agencies who contributed to how the people of Donegal faced the challenges of Covid together.

Representatives of all of the agencies who made up the Donegal Community Forum were in attendance at the ceremony, which included an Ecumenical Reflection, reflective readings by Mary McGinty and John Curran on behalf of HSE Frontline staff and Donegal Volunteer Centre along with music and songs.

Following addresses by the Cathaoirleach Jack Murray and Donegal County Council Chief Executive John G. McLaughlin, a wreath was laid, and a moment of reflection took place with participation by representatives of Civil Defence, Youth, Traveller, and, Black and Ethnic Minority Communities.

It was announced that in recognition of the contribution of volunteers during the pandemic Donegal County Council has commissioned a Commemorative Paving stones which will be placed in a town in each of the Council Municipal Districts. These stones will be engraved with a message of recognition, the County Badge and Motto.

A Photographic Exhibition of images submitted by the public, community groups and state agencies was also opened. This Exhibition will visit each of the Donegal County Council Public Services Centres in the coming weeks and will then be submitted to the County Museum for retention as part of their History in the Making – collecting Donegal’s Covid 19 Story County Collection.

Cathaoirleach, Cllr Jack Murray, said, “this event is a time to reflect on the last two years and the impact it has had on all our lives. It gives us an opportunity to remember those who have lost their lives during the pandemic and the families they have left behind. We also pay tribute to all the frontline workers across all sectors of society for their commitment and outstanding efforts throughout the pandemic”

John G. McLaughlin, Chief Executive, Donegal County Council, said “I am grateful for the opportunity to express our gratitude to all of the Agencies who made up the Donegal Community Forum for their work to ensure that all actions and supports necessary were delivered to the people of the County throughout the pandemic. As we emerge from the pandemic, I know that the people of the County truly recognise the value of our essential workers and have an increased confidence in the strong bonds that exists throughout our Communities”