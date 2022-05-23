Tyrone and Armagh to meet in All Ireland qualifiers

All-Ireland champions Tyrone have been drawn against Armagh in the first round of the All-Ireland football qualifiers.

Armagh will have home advantage for the game, which is set to take place on the weekend after next, the June Bank Holiday.

Donegal sent the Orchard County to the back door route with victory in Ballybofey at the Ulster quarter final stage while Tyrone fell at the first hurdle against Derry.

Another all-Division One clash is set for Castlebar after Mayo were paired with Monaghan.

The other two ties will see Cork play Louth and Clare host Meath.

The winners of the games will play the beaten provincial finalists in the second round.