Watch: At least we went down fighting – Ollie Horgan

Finn Harps suffered an eleventh lose of the Premier Division season on Monday evening, going down 0-1 to Dundalk in Ballybofey.

Daniel Kelly scored the only goal of the game nine minutes into the second half to give the visitors the points.

It leaves Harps with just one win in their last eleven outings. They remain two points above bottom side UCD who lost 2-0 to Shelbourne.

With Drogheda also winning, Harps are now nine points adrift of third from bottom Drogheda.

It was a good performance by Harps but a moral victory doesn’t give Ollie Horgan what he wanted out of the game:

