Women being urged to consider construction as demand for skilled labour grows

More women are being encouraged to work in the construction industry.

Three out of four construction companies are expecting to increase their employment levels in the next 3 months, with a significant upsurge in demand expected in the coming months and years in Donegal because of the number of Mica affected homes in need of demolition and replacement.

Director General of the Construction Industry Federation Tom Parlon says there’s a shortage in skilled labour, and more women would be welcome in the sector……………