Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating an incident of criminal damage to a fast food van in Letterkenny on last week.

Between 9pm on Wednesday last and 10am on Thursday morning, damage was caused to various parts of the van parked on the Pearse Road .

Entry was not gained to the van.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who observed any sort of activity in or around the food van between Wednesday night and Thursday morning to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny.