The HSE has been pressed on future plans for the James Connolly Memorial residential unit in Carndonagh.

It’s after a recent HIQA report highlighted a number of issues at the facility.

The Assistant Chief Officer of CHO Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo confirmed that the future of the centre has yet to be determined.

Councillor Albert Doherty says it is essential that the building is retained and put to use for the community in Carndonagh…………………..