Police in Derry appealing for information following assault on dog

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following an assault on a dog in Derry.

They received a report at around 5.05pm on Friday of a man standing on a dog’s head in the Carnhill area of the city.

The dog was possibly a black pitbull-type breed, while the man is thought to have been in his mid to late fifties, of slim build and approximately 6ft tall and was wearing a baseball hat and a tracksuit top.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or who has any information which may assist with their enquiries, including images or any video footage – to contact them on 101.