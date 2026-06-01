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Fianna Fáil TD among 140 drivers caught driving under the influence over the Bank Holiday weekend

A TD is among over 140 people who’ve been arrested on suspicion of ‘driving under the influence’ over the bank holiday weekend.

Fianna Fáil’s Malcolm Byrne failed a roadside breath test at a Garda checkpoint while driving to Dublin Airport at around 5 o’clock on Thursday morning.

He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and brought to Pearse Street Garda Station in Dublin, where he provided a urine sample – the results of which have not yet been returned.

In a statement, the Wicklow-Wexford TD said he is cooperating fully with An Garda Síochána.

Fionnan Sheahan, Ireland Editor at the Irish Independent, says Deputy Byrne was traveling to a conference at the time:

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