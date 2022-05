Derry City ended their three game losing streak with a 2-2 draw with Finn Harps.

Eoin Toal’s header on 94 minutes earned Ruaidhri Higgins side a point.

Filip Mihaljevic opened the scoring for Harps on eight minutes before a Will Patching free kick leveled the game up.

Eric McWoods’ goal looked set to win the game before the late Toal header.

After the game Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins told Martin Holmes he was relieved with a point.