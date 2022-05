Finn Valley AC’s Sommer Lecky earned a gold medal at the Belfast International Meet on Saturday afternoon thanks to a 1.83 metre jump.

Sommer’s team mate Lauren Callaghan claimed gold in the long jump with a leap of 5.92metres earning her victory.

Lucy McGlynn of Tir Chonaill set a new personal best when winning the 400m hurdles in a time of 60.86

Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle has the wrap of todays results…