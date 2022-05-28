Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Progress being made on Dromore National School extension

Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue says that further progress has been made on the extension project at the Dromore National School in Killygordon.
The extension, consisting of an additional SEN classroom and two SET rooms, has been given approval to approve to the construction phase of the project.
Minister McConalogue said:
“This confirmation is fantastic news for the school community and will improve the offering and services of the school.  I thank Minister Norma Foley for confirming the news and for the work of the principals, the staff, students and parents of the schools for progressing these projects. I thank Cllrs Gerry Crawford and Patrick McGowan for their continued hard work with the schools and the communities too.”
