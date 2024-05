It’s emerged an earthquake in Donegal last night was widely felt across East Donegal and into Tyrone.

The tremor registered a clear, local signal on the seismometer at St Columba’s College, Stranorlar last night just before 8:50pm.

It’s believed the epicentre of the earthquake was around 10km from Ballybofey.

Mr Brendan O’Donoghue, teacher at St Columba’s College says people have reported hearing louds bangs in the locality: