Council and Donegal RSWG urge vigilance on roads this Bank Holiday Weekend

Donegal County Council and the Donegal Road Safety Working Group are urging vigilance on the roads this Bank Holiday Weekend.

The Donegal Road Safety Working Group is issuing an appeal to all road users, urging them to exercise heightened caution during this busy period.

With road traffic expected to surge in the coming days, the risk of accidents escalates they say, posing a threat to the safety of all that use the roads.

Bank Holiday weekends often see a spike in road-related incidents. Last year, the month of May recorded one of the highest fatality rates on Irish roads.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Councillor Martin Harley says he knows sadly too well what it is like to get that knock on the door:

Road Safety Image
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council and Donegal RSWG urge vigilance on roads this Bank Holiday Weekend

3 May 2024
taxi-rank
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taxi shortage in Donegal said to be impacting tourism

3 May 2024
fuel pump
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dail hears rise in cost of fuel hitting rural counties like Donegal the hardest

3 May 2024
IMG_6713
News, Top Stories

Novice driver caught recording scene of crash in Letterkenny

3 May 2024
