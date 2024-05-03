Dail hears rise in cost of fuel hitting rural counties like Donegal the hardest

The Dail has been told that the rise in the cost of fuel is hitting border counties like Donegal the hardest.

Deputy Thomas Pringle is calling on the Government to listen to families who are struggling to put food on the table in the ongoing cost of living crisis.

He says as well as bearing the burden of escalating costs, families who own filling stations are unable to compete with those across the border and are losing custom as a result.

Deputy Pringle says the concerns of these families appear to be falling on deaf ears: