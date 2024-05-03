Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Dail hears rise in cost of fuel hitting rural counties like Donegal the hardest

The Dail has been told that the rise in the cost of fuel is hitting border counties like Donegal the hardest.

Deputy Thomas Pringle is calling on the Government to listen to families who are struggling to put food on the table in the ongoing cost of living crisis.

He says as well as bearing the burden of escalating costs, families who own filling stations are unable to compete with those across the border and are losing custom as a result.

Deputy Pringle says the concerns of these families appear to be falling on deaf ears:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

fuel pump
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dail hears rise in cost of fuel hitting rural counties like Donegal the hardest

3 May 2024
IMG_6713
News, Top Stories

Novice driver caught recording scene of crash in Letterkenny

3 May 2024
2405021948DL02 - Donegal, Ballybofey
News, Top Stories

Was there a possible earthquake in Donegal last night?

3 May 2024
irish passport
News, Top Stories

Passport Office urging people to apply early ahead of summer

3 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

fuel pump
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dail hears rise in cost of fuel hitting rural counties like Donegal the hardest

3 May 2024
IMG_6713
News, Top Stories

Novice driver caught recording scene of crash in Letterkenny

3 May 2024
2405021948DL02 - Donegal, Ballybofey
News, Top Stories

Was there a possible earthquake in Donegal last night?

3 May 2024
irish passport
News, Top Stories

Passport Office urging people to apply early ahead of summer

3 May 2024
Strabane Court
News, Top Stories

35 year old man charged after drugs seizure at checkpoint in Strabane

3 May 2024
Stormont
News, Top Stories

Taoiseach to pay first official visit to NI today

3 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube