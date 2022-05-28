Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Research project on impact of tourism on Donegal islands welcomed

A new research project to explore the impact of tourism on island communities in Donegal will begin next week.

Utilising the European Tourism Indicator System, researchers from the Atlantic Technology University (ATU) will collaborate with island communities to explore the impact of tourism on the local communities, economy and environment.

On Monday, researchers will travel to Arranmore Island before traveling to Tory Island on Tuesday to see firsthand the impact of the tourism industry on the islands.

Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says this is a welcome project and encouraged the residents of the islands to take part in the study……

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Tory Island
Audio, News, Top Stories

Research project on impact of tourism on Donegal islands welcomed

28 May 2022
stephen donnelly 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Health Minister confirms first case of Monkeypox in Republic of Ireland

28 May 2022
pringle passport
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pringle slams “parody” Passport office

28 May 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht as Gaelige and Obituary Notices on Friday May 27th

27 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Tory Island
Audio, News, Top Stories

Research project on impact of tourism on Donegal islands welcomed

28 May 2022
stephen donnelly 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Health Minister confirms first case of Monkeypox in Republic of Ireland

28 May 2022
pringle passport
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pringle slams “parody” Passport office

28 May 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht as Gaelige and Obituary Notices on Friday May 27th

27 May 2022
*** NO REPRODUCTION FEE *** DUBLIN : 23/5/2022 : 30 Days to Better Ways! GAA legend, Pat Spillane was on hand to kick off Ireland’s first ever dedicated fitness challenge for older people. Led and facilitated by Siel Bleu Ireland, a not-for-profit organisation which provides life-enhancing exercise programmes to older people across the country, the ’30 Days to Better Ways’ campaign encourages people to see the difference 30 days of regular exercise can make. To sign up, please visit www.sielbleu.ie. Pictured was GAA legend, Pat Spillane with Siel Bleu Ireland physical trainer Patrick Anglim. Picture Conor McCabe Photography. MEDIA CONTACT : Trisha Cusack email tcusack@gibneycomm.ie
News, Top Stories

Siel Bleu launches Ireland’s first fitness challenge for older people

27 May 2022
drug driver
News, Top Stories

Suspected drug driver arrested on outskirts of Letterkenny

27 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube