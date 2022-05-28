Research project on impact of tourism on Donegal islands welcomed

A new research project to explore the impact of tourism on island communities in Donegal will begin next week.

Utilising the European Tourism Indicator System, researchers from the Atlantic Technology University (ATU) will collaborate with island communities to explore the impact of tourism on the local communities, economy and environment.

On Monday, researchers will travel to Arranmore Island before traveling to Tory Island on Tuesday to see firsthand the impact of the tourism industry on the islands.

Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says this is a welcome project and encouraged the residents of the islands to take part in the study……