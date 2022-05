Derry are the Ulster Senior Football champions after they claimed a 1-16 to 1-14 extra time win over Donegal in Clones.

The sides had finished level on 1-12 a piece after 70 minutes but it was Derry who ended the extra 20 minutes the stronger and got their hands on the Anglo Celt Cup.

Derry manager Rory Gallagher gave his reaction to Aisling O’Reilly following his side’s first Ulster football title win since 1998…