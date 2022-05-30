Bonagee Ladies into Women’s Cup semi-final

Bonagee United 3

Sportslink 3

(after extra time, Bonagee win 4-2 on penalties)

Bonagee United senior ladies squeezed through to the semi-finals of the Women’s FAI Intermediate Cup on Sunday.

The Dry Arch girls shipped a goal in added time at the end of normal time.

After Sportslink edged in front early in extra time, Bonagee looked out of luck.

With just three minutes remaining in the extra period, Bonagee launched one last salvo.

Amanda Callaghan’s ball forward was perfect and Caoimhne Heron was the picture of cool as she spotted home.

Callaghan gave Bonagee the lead in the seventh minute with a cracking free kick.

Sportslink drew level when punishing a hesitant Bonagee rearguard.

However, Chris McNulty’s Bonagee restored the lead when Bronagh Gallagher clipped home.

Gallagher went close in a one-on-one moments earlier.

Bonagee lived dangerously at times and, just when it seemed as if they would hold on, Sportslink levelled from a corner in the 91st minute.

Bonagee were rocked further when the Dubliners took the lead for the first time, scoring with the first attack of extra time.

Heron rescued a draw to send the tie to penalties.

Bonagee defeated Conn Rangers from Mayo on spot kicks in the opening round – also after a 3-3 draw – and they repeated the trick here.

Niamh Mailey saved one of the Sportslink penalties while another of the hosts’ efforts flew over.

Bonagee were flawless from 12 yards. Callaghan, Natalie McFadden and Siobhan Sweeney found the net and Ciana Brogan tucked in the winner.

Bonagee United: Niamh Mailey, Kaneshia McKinney, Coilín Hume, Amy Thompson, Caitlin Hume, Shannon McBride, Siobhan Sweeney, Ciana Brogan, Amanda Callaghan, Lauren Harper, Bronagh Gallagher. Subs used: Keri Sweeney, Natalie McFadden, Caoimhne Heron, Deborah Kerrigan.