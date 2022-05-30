Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Derry City and Strabane Council passes motion supporting Passport office in North

A motion has been passed by the Derry City and Strabane District Council, stating its support for the establishment of an Irish Passport Office in the North.

The motion, tabled by Sinn Fein Councillor Emma McGinley, is the second such motion to be passed by the Council in the last few years.

She says that constituents have contacted her office after applying for an Irish passport in January or February of this year who are still without one approaching June.

Cllr McGinley says the needs of people across the North-West for a passport office are being ignored by the Irish Government…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

284306333_867094698016670_233452518035769642_n
Entertainment, News

Liam Neeson takes a trip down Memory Lane

30 May 2022
electric car charge
Audio, News, Top Stories

Councillor says Donegal needs more charging points for electric cars

30 May 2022
Stormont
News, Top Stories

Assembly adjourns without electing a speaker

30 May 2022
Donna-Marie source images (5)
Entertainment, News

Kalush Orchestra auction Eurovision trophy for over €830,000

30 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

284306333_867094698016670_233452518035769642_n
Entertainment, News

Liam Neeson takes a trip down Memory Lane

30 May 2022
electric car charge
Audio, News, Top Stories

Councillor says Donegal needs more charging points for electric cars

30 May 2022
Stormont
News, Top Stories

Assembly adjourns without electing a speaker

30 May 2022
Donna-Marie source images (5)
Entertainment, News

Kalush Orchestra auction Eurovision trophy for over €830,000

30 May 2022
282234557_743020636942471_8906879036707440295_n
Entertainment, News

Dublin Microbiologist to join Love Island

30 May 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback, Top Stories

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube