Derry City and Strabane Council passes motion supporting Passport office in North

A motion has been passed by the Derry City and Strabane District Council, stating its support for the establishment of an Irish Passport Office in the North.

The motion, tabled by Sinn Fein Councillor Emma McGinley, is the second such motion to be passed by the Council in the last few years.

She says that constituents have contacted her office after applying for an Irish passport in January or February of this year who are still without one approaching June.

Cllr McGinley says the needs of people across the North-West for a passport office are being ignored by the Irish Government…