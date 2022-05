Image: Instagram @memorylaneteahouse

The cast & crew of In the Land of Saints & Sinners filmed have wrapped up filming in the Muckross area where they shot several scenes in Memory Lane Teahouse.

Geraldine & Laura shared the above image on Instagram and wrote:

“Well what a week it has been!

We were so humbled to have Liam Neeson and the crew shoot some scenes in Memory Lane last week🎥🎬

It was such a lovely experience and created a great buzz in our corner here in Muckross. 🤗”