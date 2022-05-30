Promote regional airports to ease reliance on Dublin – McConalogue

The Taoiseach has said the chaos at Dublin Airport over the past few days is unacceptable.

Dublin Airport Authority will have daily meetings with the Department of Transport aimed at solving issues which have led to massive queues and hundreds of missed flights.

The DAA has been tasked with coming up with solutions by tomorrow ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

The Agriculture Minister says a regional spread is important when it comes to air travel.

Charlie McConalogue says they need to promote airports like Cork, Shannon and Knock to prevent an over-reliance on Dublin Airport………….