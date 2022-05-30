Report on Donegal County Council corruption allegations to be complete by end of June

A report into allegations of systemic corruption in Donegal County Council is expected to be complete by the end of June.

An outside firm is currently carrying out an investigation into allegations made by two councillors at a 2022 budget meeting and the claims relate to the purchase of five mica-affected houses at An Crannla estate in Buncrana last year.

At today’s plenary meeting of Donegal county council which is ongoing at Aura Leisure Centre, several members called for a public apology to be made following the allegations and welcomed that the report is due to be complete in June.

CEO John McLaughlin says these allegations affect the Donegal brand and added that the Council is keeping an open mind and is committed to the investigation.