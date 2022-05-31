Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Appeal after RTC in Milford


Milford Gardaí are investigating a report of a road traffic collision had occurred on Sunday last shortly after 9.15am at Mc Adoos Corner, Fawninoughan, Ramelton.

A car had veered off the road and ended up on its roof in a field at that location.

The car is believed to have been travelling in the direction of Milford from Ramelton at the time, and it is believed that two males fled on foot from the crashed car.

It was later discovered that the car, a red Peugeot 308 registration number: 08 WW 3318 had been stolen from an address at Colmcille Close, Kerrykeel at some stage on that same date between Midnight and the time of the crash.

Gardai are appealing to anybody who may have observed suspicious activity in the area of Colmcille Close, Kerrykeel on that date or who may have seen this car out on the road at any stage of the night to contact Gardaí in Milford on 074-9153060.

