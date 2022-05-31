Appeals after house ransacked in Ballybofey

Gardaí are appealing for information after a burglary at a house last Friday night, May 27th.

The incident occurred at a house at Glenpatrick Place in Ballybofey, between 7 and 7:45pm that evening, with substantial damage being reported.

Gardaí say the resident of the house had left for a short period, and returned to discover that the house had been entered and ransacked.

Substantial water damage had been caused both upstairs and downstairs as a toilet and shower unit had been smashed in an upstairs bathroom. A locked bedroom door had been forced open upstairs, and a TV in the downstairs sitting room had been smashed. The only item stolen from the property was a ‘Frize’ broadband box.

Gardaí are especially appealing to anybody who observed any suspicious activity in the area of Glenpatrick Place between 7pm and 7:45pm last Friday night to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 91 67 100. We appeal in particular in relation to any sightings of two males wearing dark clothing in or around Glenpatrick Place between those times.

They are especially asking any road users who had a dash cam and who travelled on the Donegal Road in Ballybofey between 7pm and 8pm on May 27th, to make the footage available to Gardaí.

The Garda Confidential line may be reached on 1800 666 111.