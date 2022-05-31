Call for vacant houses to be repurposed

A Donegal Councillor has warned that a two bedroom home to rent in a rural town in Donegal is now costing up to €950 a month.

Speaking at yesterday’s Donegal county council meeting, Cllr Niamh Kennedy called for the council to engage with the owners of the 7,700 derelict and vacant properties in the county to repurpose the houses for much needed and sought after accommodation.

Cllr Kennedy says something needs to be done to make vacant properties available as some people in Donegal are being left homeless due to the lack of housing stock….