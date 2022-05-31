Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Call for vacant houses to be repurposed

A Donegal Councillor has warned that a two bedroom home to rent in a rural town in Donegal is now costing up to €950 a month.

Speaking at yesterday’s Donegal county council meeting, Cllr Niamh Kennedy called for the council to engage with the owners of the 7,700 derelict and vacant properties in the county to repurpose the houses for much needed and sought after accommodation.

Cllr Kennedy says something needs to be done to make vacant properties available as some people in Donegal are being left homeless due to the lack of housing stock….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ZW Hub Launch posters
News

Zero Wast Hub launched in Derry

31 May 2022
Copy of Jive for June Highlighted Content - Website (200 × 200 px)
Entertainment, News

Highland Radio presents Jive for June in support of Donegal Hospice

31 May 2022
Donna-Marie source images (8)
News

World No Tobacco Day Today, May 31st

31 May 2022
Daniel O'Donnell 2x copy
Entertainment, News

Daniel & Majella keep it real on Ireland AM

31 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

ZW Hub Launch posters
News

Zero Wast Hub launched in Derry

31 May 2022
Copy of Jive for June Highlighted Content - Website (200 × 200 px)
Entertainment, News

Highland Radio presents Jive for June in support of Donegal Hospice

31 May 2022
Donna-Marie source images (8)
News

World No Tobacco Day Today, May 31st

31 May 2022
Daniel O'Donnell 2x copy
Entertainment, News

Daniel & Majella keep it real on Ireland AM

31 May 2022
gardapic2
News, Top Stories

Garda appeal after windows reportedly smashed by scrambler driver

31 May 2022
gardai accident
News, Top Stories

Appeal after RTC in Milford

31 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube