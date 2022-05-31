Councillor says he stands over corruption claims

Donegal County Council say they are committed to investigating all allegations of corruption – while Cllr Frank McBrearty has claimed he can stand over his claims.

Allegations of corruption were made by independent councillors, Frank McBrearty Jnr and Micheál Choilm Mac Gioilla Easbuig at a council budget meeting last year.

The claims relate to the purchase of five mica-affected houses at An Crannla estate in Buncrana last year. So far, no response to the call for evidence of the allegations has been received from Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig, while Cllr McBrearty Jnr has responded to the Council via WhatsApp messages.

At yesterday’s Donegal County Council meeting, Cllr McBrearty said he can stand over every allegation he made against the council and claimed he had compiled all evidence in a large file he had with him at the meeting.

Cllr McBrearty claimed the issue is all about what he has raised over the past year in the mica scandal which he claimed should be called the Defective Concrete Block scandal. He claimed that mica is not the problem, saying that the effect of iron sulphite minerals is the predominant problem in Donegal.

He added that one of the problems is the systemic corruption in Donegal, and that he stands over those allegations.

Speaking at yesterday’s Donegal county council meeting, Council CEO John McLaughlin said the council is fully committed to investigating all allegations of corruption and will take necessary steps to deal with them in line with the law.

An independent report relating to the allegations is due to be completed by the end of June and several councillors called for those making accusations to publically apologise for the allegations.