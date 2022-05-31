DCC not responding fast enough to housing crises – McGowan

There have been calls for a dedicated housing section to be immediately set up to expedite social and afford house building.

At this week’s meeting of Donegal County Council meeting, Cllr Patrick McGowan called for a section to be set up in main towns throughout the county to speed up building.

He also called for local environment lands that surround town centres to be changed to opportunity lands to allow for well designed small scale private residential housing clusters.

Cllr McGowan says the Housing Department needs to be streamlined, because at present, it’s not responding to problems fast enough…..…..