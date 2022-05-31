Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Donegal mother appeals for her child to be included in Cystic Fibrosis drug scheme

Calls have been made to allow a group of children with Cystic Fibrosis to be allowed access to a potentially life-changing drug.

Anja Friel’s 5 year old son Tristan has the rare disease, and says that initially they were promised that Tristan would be allowed access to the drug Kaftrio.

However, Tristan and 34 other children with Cystic Fibrosis were told only a few weeks ago that they would be excluded from a HSE scheme to get the drug – despite 140 other children with CF receiving Kaftrio through the same scheme.

The main reason given for excluding the group of 35 children from the scheme is because they have a different genotype to the 140 who are now receiving the drug.

Tristan’s mother Anja claims that his exclusion from the scheme is a financial decision from the HSE:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

kaftrio cystic fibrosis drug
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal mother appeals for her child to be included in Cystic Fibrosis drug scheme

31 May 2022
burglary
News, Top Stories

Appeals after house ransacked in Ballybofey

31 May 2022
garda car
News, Top Stories

Gardaí investigating Letterkenny assault

31 May 2022
Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine Til Noon Show

31 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

kaftrio cystic fibrosis drug
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal mother appeals for her child to be included in Cystic Fibrosis drug scheme

31 May 2022
burglary
News, Top Stories

Appeals after house ransacked in Ballybofey

31 May 2022
garda car
News, Top Stories

Gardaí investigating Letterkenny assault

31 May 2022
Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine Til Noon Show

31 May 2022
Dublin Airport
Audio, News, Top Stories

“No justification” for Dublin Airport delays – Minister

31 May 2022
Ursula Von De Leyen
Audio, News, Top Stories

EU to ban 90 percent of all Russian oil imports

31 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube