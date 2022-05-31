Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
EU to ban 90 percent of all Russian oil imports

European Union leaders have reached a compromise to impose an embargo on all Russian oil brought in by sea – which EU leaders say consists of 90 percent of all oil imports from Russia.

EU members spent hours struggling to resolve their differences over the ban, with Hungary its main opponent.

The deal will cut off a huge source of funding for Russia’s war with Ukraine, with a 90 percent reduction in oil supply to the EU.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says it’s a big step forward in cutting the EU off from Russian supplies:

