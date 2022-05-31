Garda appeal after windows reportedly smashed by scrambler driver

Gardai are appealing for information after a man travelling on a scrambler smashed all the windows on a car and smashed a headlight in Manorcunningham.

On Sunday last, Gardaí received a call to Abbey Park in Manorcunningham where it was reported that a criminal damage incident had occurred shortly after 1.10pm.

A man who was travelling on a scrambler, possibly yellow in colour, pulled up alongside a parked car and he proceeded to smash all the windows on the car and he also smashed a headlight.

The man was wearing a cap, a grey hoodie, combat style trousers, possibly work trousers, and boots. Gardai appeal to anybody who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any relevant information in relation to it to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.