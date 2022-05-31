Gardaí investigating Letterkenny assault

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating an assault in Letterkenny.

They say the assault happened in the early hours of Sunday the 22nd of May, between the hours of 1am and 4am at Upper Main Street in the town.

A man reported to Gardaí that he was assaulted by a group of 7 or 8 men at Upper Main Street, with the man in question requiring hospital treatment for his injuries – none of which were believed to be life threatening.

Gardaí believe a group of people may have gathered at the location as the assault happened and tried to help the man.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station.