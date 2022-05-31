Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Gardaí investigating Letterkenny assault

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating an assault in Letterkenny.

They say the assault happened in the early hours of Sunday the 22nd of May, between the hours of 1am and 4am at Upper Main Street in the town.

A man reported to Gardaí that he was assaulted by a group of 7 or 8 men at Upper Main Street, with the man in question requiring hospital treatment for his injuries – none of which were believed to be life threatening.

Gardaí believe a group of people may have gathered at the location as the assault happened and tried to help the man.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

kaftrio cystic fibrosis drug
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal mother appeals for her child to be included in Cystic Fibrosis drug scheme

31 May 2022
burglary
News, Top Stories

Appeals after house ransacked in Ballybofey

31 May 2022
garda car
News, Top Stories

Gardaí investigating Letterkenny assault

31 May 2022
Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine Til Noon Show

31 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

kaftrio cystic fibrosis drug
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal mother appeals for her child to be included in Cystic Fibrosis drug scheme

31 May 2022
burglary
News, Top Stories

Appeals after house ransacked in Ballybofey

31 May 2022
garda car
News, Top Stories

Gardaí investigating Letterkenny assault

31 May 2022
Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine Til Noon Show

31 May 2022
Dublin Airport
Audio, News, Top Stories

“No justification” for Dublin Airport delays – Minister

31 May 2022
Ursula Von De Leyen
Audio, News, Top Stories

EU to ban 90 percent of all Russian oil imports

31 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube