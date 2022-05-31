Gardaí seek information after cars set on fire in Lifford

Appeals are being made by Gardaí relating to multiple criminal damage incidents that occurred in Lifford on the same night last week.

At approximately 12:20am last Wednesday, the 25th of May, Gardaí and the fire service received multiple calls after two cars had been set on fire in the Coneyburrow Road area of Lifford.

The first incident occurred in the area of Cluain Laoi on the Coneyburrow Road in Lifford. Gardaí attended the scene and the fire brigade were also present. Gardaí say the fire is believed to have been started deliberately. A second attempt was made to set a car on fire at a house, also on Coneyburrow Road at around the same time. Gardaí say the resident of the house noticed that a fire had been lit to the rear of the car and contacted emergency services. The car was damaged by smoke only.

Gardaí are appealing to anybody who has any information that might assist with the investigation to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 91 67 100.

They are especially appealing to anybody who travelled on the Coneyburrow Road around that time and who had a dash cam, to make the footage available to Gardaí.

The Garda Confidential line may also be contacted on 1800 666 111.