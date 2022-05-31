Highland Radio presents Jive for June in support of Donegal Hospice

Get your dancing shoes on, it’s time to Jive for June!

Join David James Monday to Friday during the Jive Time show for the 4 o’clock jive. Simply video your performance and send it to thedonegalhospice@gmail.com or WhatsApp Highland Radio on 086 60 25000 and it will be shared across both social media channels.

Get friends and family to visit the page and sponsor your talented efforts.

Donations can be made via the idonate page here or you can phone Isobell on 0749125656 or 0872389607 for a Sponsorship form.

Happy jiving!