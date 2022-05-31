Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Highland Radio presents Jive for June in support of Donegal Hospice

Get your dancing shoes on, it’s time to Jive for June!

Join David James Monday to Friday during the Jive Time show for the 4 o’clock jive. Simply video your performance and send it to thedonegalhospice@gmail.com or WhatsApp Highland Radio on 086 60 25000 and it will be shared across both social media channels.

Get friends and family to visit the page and sponsor your talented efforts.

Donations can be made via the idonate page here or you can phone Isobell on 0749125656 or 0872389607 for a Sponsorship form.

Happy jiving!

Top Stories

ZW Hub Launch posters
News

Zero Wast Hub launched in Derry

31 May 2022
Copy of Jive for June Highlighted Content - Website (200 × 200 px)
Entertainment, News

Highland Radio presents Jive for June in support of Donegal Hospice

31 May 2022
Donna-Marie source images (8)
News

World No Tobacco Day Today, May 31st

31 May 2022
Daniel O'Donnell 2x copy
Entertainment, News

Daniel & Majella keep it real on Ireland AM

31 May 2022
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

