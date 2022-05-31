Lidl to develop new €7 million store in Carndonagh

Donegal County Council has granted planning permission for a new Lidl store in Carndonagh.

Lidl says it will invest more than €7 million in the locality, creating around 30 new jobs and bringing the retailer’s store network in the county to nine.

The project will also support 100 additional construction jobs through the development phase.

Lidl’s says its latest development in Donegal will incorporate a range of sustainability features including an ISO 50001 certified Energy Management System, electric vehicle charger spaces and a solar panel system.

The development on Station Road will form part of an adjoining development with McLaughlin’s Homevalue, which is moving to a standalone purpose-built facility adjacent to Lidl.

Lidl opened its first Donegal store in Letterkenny in 2000, and currently employs more than 160 people across eight stores in Dungloe, Millford, Ballybofey, Letterkenny, Donegal Town, Bundoran, and Buncrana.