Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Lidl to develop new €7 million store in Carndonagh

Donegal County Council has granted planning permission for a new Lidl store in Carndonagh.

Lidl says it will invest more than €7 million in the locality, creating around 30 new jobs  and bringing the retailer’s store network in the county to nine.

The project will also support 100 additional construction jobs through the development phase.

Lidl’s says its latest development in Donegal will incorporate a range of sustainability features including an ISO 50001 certified Energy Management System, electric vehicle charger spaces and a solar panel system.

The development on Station Road will form part of an adjoining development with McLaughlin’s Homevalue, which is moving to a standalone purpose-built facility adjacent to Lidl.

Lidl opened its first Donegal store in Letterkenny in 2000, and currently employs more than 160 people across eight stores in Dungloe, Millford, Ballybofey, Letterkenny, Donegal Town, Bundoran, and Buncrana.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Top Stories

Lidl to develop new €7 million store in Carndonagh

31 May 2022
Paul-Mc-Devitt-Natural-3-1024x683
News, Top Stories

Watch live! Monday Night Sessions!

30 May 2022
gairmscoil-mhicdiarmada-new-classrooms4
News, Top Stories

Two West Donegal school extensions closer to completion

30 May 2022
Dublin Airport
Audio, News, Top Stories

Promote regional airports to ease reliance on Dublin – McConalogue

30 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

News, Top Stories

Lidl to develop new €7 million store in Carndonagh

31 May 2022
Paul-Mc-Devitt-Natural-3-1024x683
News, Top Stories

Watch live! Monday Night Sessions!

30 May 2022
gairmscoil-mhicdiarmada-new-classrooms4
News, Top Stories

Two West Donegal school extensions closer to completion

30 May 2022
Dublin Airport
Audio, News, Top Stories

Promote regional airports to ease reliance on Dublin – McConalogue

30 May 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday May 30th

30 May 2022
Donna-Marie source images (6)
News

Free compost events as part of National Food Waste Recycling Week

30 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube