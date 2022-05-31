Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Not a bad return for the year – Bonagee Manager Jason Gibson

Tony McNamee’s goal on 78 minutes gave Bonagee United the Donegal News Ulster Senior League Cup on Tuesday evening, beating Monaghan United 3-2 at Gortakeegan.

Monaghan leveled twice after Michael Doherty had the Letterkenny men ahead on two ocassions before McNamee hit the winner.

Bonagee end the season having won three cup competitions, The Knockalla Caravans Cup, The North West of Ulster Intermediate Cup and now the Donegal News Ulster Senior League Cup.

Bonagee United Manager Jason Gibson was happy with the return for the campaign:

