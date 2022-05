A Donegal County councillor has asked how new bye-laws regarding dogs on blue flag beaches are going to be policed.

At this week’s meeting of Donegal County Council, it was confirmed that the draft bye-laws banning of dogs on blue flag beaches during peak summer times is to go out to public consultation.

Cllr Nicholas Crossan says he welcomes measures to stop dog fouling on beaches, but the proposal raises questions which need to be answered….…