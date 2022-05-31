Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Second Breast Surgeon position at LUH made permanent

Donegal Action for Cancer Care says it has received confirmation that the second Breast Surgeon post at Letterkenny University Hospital has now been made permanent post.

The incumbent took up the positon in 2017, but it emerged at the time that the position was offered on a locum basis, and DACC Chair Betty Holmes says since then, they have been striving to ensure that the position was made permanent.

She says as long as the position was operating on a locum basis, patients and their advocates had concerns for its future…………..

