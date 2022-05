A second case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Ireland.

In a statement last night, the HSE said Public Health is carrying out contact tracing for both cases identified here.

The first case of monkeypox was confirmed in Ireland last Friday in the east of the country.

The HSE says the cases here were not unexpected, considering the presence of the virus in the UK and many European countries.

Yesterday a further 71 cases were identified in England – bringing the confirmed UK total to 179.