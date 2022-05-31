Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

World No Tobacco Day Today, May 31st

Tobacco Free Ireland is encouraging people to give up smoking as part of World No Tobacco Day. Public health experts say smokers will feel immediate health benefits from giving up the habit.

Smoking causes 4,500 thousand deaths here each year, with the latest figures showing 18 percent of the population are smokers. The number of smokers in lower socio-economic groups is three times higher compared to those who are more well-off.

The HSE has announced it’s investing a further 3 million euro a year in supporting people to quit smoking, with a focus on communities with the highest levels of smoking. Dr Paul Kavanagh, Public Health Medicine Specialist with the HSE, says more progress has been made in more well-off groups.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ZW Hub Launch posters
News

Zero Wast Hub launched in Derry

31 May 2022
Copy of Jive for June Highlighted Content - Website (200 × 200 px)
Entertainment, News

Highland Radio presents Jive for June in support of Donegal Hospice

31 May 2022
Donna-Marie source images (8)
News

World No Tobacco Day Today, May 31st

31 May 2022
Daniel O'Donnell 2x copy
Entertainment, News

Daniel & Majella keep it real on Ireland AM

31 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

ZW Hub Launch posters
News

Zero Wast Hub launched in Derry

31 May 2022
Copy of Jive for June Highlighted Content - Website (200 × 200 px)
Entertainment, News

Highland Radio presents Jive for June in support of Donegal Hospice

31 May 2022
Donna-Marie source images (8)
News

World No Tobacco Day Today, May 31st

31 May 2022
Daniel O'Donnell 2x copy
Entertainment, News

Daniel & Majella keep it real on Ireland AM

31 May 2022
gardapic2
News, Top Stories

Garda appeal after windows reportedly smashed by scrambler driver

31 May 2022
gardai accident
News, Top Stories

Appeal after RTC in Milford

31 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube