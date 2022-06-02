44,000 fewer women screened for breast cancer last year

Nearly 44,000 fewer women were screened for breast cancer last year than in 2019.

Just over 127,000 were screened by BreastCheck in 2021 – compared to nearly 171,000 two years earlier.

Almost 23,500 women were screened this January and February – about 5,000 below the two-month average in 2019.

Chair of Donegal Action for Cancer Care, Betty Holmes believes in terms of the Donegal picture efforts are being made by BreastCheck to offset the delays caused by the pandemic.

She says it’s vital women attend their appointments to help address the backlog: