Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

44,000 fewer women screened for breast cancer last year

Nearly 44,000 fewer women were screened for breast cancer last year than in 2019.

Just over 127,000 were screened by BreastCheck in 2021 – compared to nearly 171,000 two years earlier.

Almost 23,500 women were screened this January and February – about 5,000 below the two-month average in 2019.

Chair of Donegal Action for Cancer Care, Betty Holmes believes in terms of the Donegal picture efforts are being made by BreastCheck to offset the delays caused by the pandemic.

She says it’s vital women attend their appointments to help address the backlog:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

luh123
Audio, News, Top Stories

BREAKING: Angiogram service to be retained at LUH

2 June 2022
court-hammer
News, Top Stories

20 year old man charged with attempted murder in Derry

2 June 2022
Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine Til Noon Show

2 June 2022
breast screening
Audio, News, Top Stories

44,000 fewer women screened for breast cancer last year

2 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

luh123
Audio, News, Top Stories

BREAKING: Angiogram service to be retained at LUH

2 June 2022
court-hammer
News, Top Stories

20 year old man charged with attempted murder in Derry

2 June 2022
Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine Til Noon Show

2 June 2022
breast screening
Audio, News, Top Stories

44,000 fewer women screened for breast cancer last year

2 June 2022
Darragh O'Brien Dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Housing Minister fails to agree to pre-legislative scrutiny of Mica bill

2 June 2022
Counterfeit Notes 2
News

Police warn of circulation of counterfeit notes

2 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube