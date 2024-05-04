Drugs and cash seized during PSNI operation in Coleraine

Police in County Derry have carried out a significant proactive policing operation targeting organised drug crime in Coleraine.

They say officers carried out searches at ten properties across the area, seizing drugs and cash.

In a statement, the PSNI says this was a significant operation by local Police, backed by specially trained officers using the BearCat armoured tactical vehicle.During the searches, a large quantity of suspected Class A, B and C drugs with a street value of over of £145,000 was seized, along with £40,000 in cash.

Police say believe these illegal drugs were destined for the streets of Causeway Coast and Glens.

A number of items were also seized and taken away for further examination, including some suspected dangerous weapons.

The PSNI in County Derry says the supply of drugs and trafficking remains a priority, and these searches and seizures are part of an ongoing campaign to disrupt criminals and remove harmful drugs from the streets.

They’re urging anyone with information that may help achieve those aims to come forward.